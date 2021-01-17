Police arrest suspect after exchange of fire near Kathore bridge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police on Saturday arrested a suspect after an exchange of fire near the Kathore bridge within the limits of the Gadap City Police Station.
The police said the suspect was arrested when he was trying to loot a citizen. A pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession. The suspect, Sabu, was said to be involved in dozens of street crime cases. A case has been registered against him while an investigation is continuing.