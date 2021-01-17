Womanâ€™s body thrown from running car in Baldia Town

Unidentified men threw the body of a woman from a car in Baldia Town on Saturday.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ittehad Town police station. The woman, who was later identified as 43-year-old Jamiyat Bibi, alias Nazu, wife of Khani Zaman, had been shot.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the scene and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said the woman was a resident of Sector 9D in Baldia Town.

According to the witnessesâ€™ accounts, unidentified persons threw the body from a running car and escaped. Police said they were looking for the relatives of the deceased woman to get help in the investigations. They added that they were also looking for CCTV footage. Further investigations are under way.

Man shot dead

A man was shot and killed in Ghaus Pak Colony in Korangi within the limits of the Awami Colony police station.

He was identified as 37-year-old Zain Ali, son of Ashfaq. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police said unidentified persons riding a motorcycle shot and killed the victim over reasons not yet known. He was shot once in his head and died on the spot.

Ruling out the possibility of a mugging bid, police said the actual motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained. Further investigations are under way.

Five wounded

Five people, including a woman, were wounded in firing incidents of themetropolis.

A teenage boy was wounded when he resisted a mugging bid in Turk Muhalla in Baldia Town.

He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

The injured person was later identified as 19-year-old Bilal, son of Yousuf.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Similarly, 50-year-old Sartaj Khan, son of Mian Gul, was wounded after he offered resistance to a mugging bid near Chakar Hotel on the Super Highway within the limits of the Site Super Highway Police Station.

The injured person was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

In a similar incident, 40-year-old man, identified as Abdur Rasool, son of Abdul Khaliq, was injured in Lyari within the limits of the Kalakot Police Station. The casualty was taken to the CHK. Separately, a 40-year-old man, identified as Asif, son of Habib Ahmed, was shot and injured during a clash over a personal dispute in Siddiq Goth in the Surjani Town police remits. He was taken to the ASH.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Naseem Bibi, wife of Khan, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in Faqir Colony in Orangi Town. She was taken to the ASH for medical treatment.

Police said that the initial investigation suggested that the woman was hit and injured by a stray bullet.