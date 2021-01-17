No threat from Opp’s long or short march, says governor Sarwar

LAHORE : Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said there is no threat to the government from the opposition’s long march or short march.

The governor was talking to Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed who called on him at Governor House.

“January 31st will also pass but the opposition’s claim to resign en masse under PDM will not materialise.

The PDM may move heaven and earth by holding rallies and protests, but the government will remain in power till 2023,” the governor said.

Ch Sarwar said that the government will not fall by the opposition’s rallies and protests.

The opposition’s plan to halt accountability and national development will fail.

The government will not back off from its commitment to maintain rule of law and transparent accountability, he said, adding eradication of corruption has become necessary in order to set the country on the road to progress and the government is committed to root out corruption from the country.

Ch Sarwar said that PDM’s agenda of anarchy has been rejected by people and they stand by the government’s policies.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is moving forward and will continue to do so despite opposition’s propaganda.

He said the PDM’s only agenda is to destabilise the country but there is a clear divide among the PDM parties and they are unable to decide on strategy to keep themselves politically alive.

There is uncertainty among the opposition as to when and where it should start long march. They should just wait for the 2023 general elections, Sarwar said.

Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said the opposition parties are looking for NRO, but Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give NRO to anyone.

In fact, the corrupt will have to face accountability as per the law.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will not budge an inch from principled stance on politics.

If the opposition thinks that the government will come under pressure from the rallies, it will never happen, he said.