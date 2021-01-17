Conference on engineering & computing technologies held at NUML

Islamabad : Acquaintance with technology makes us confident in meeting and dealing with the challenges of the modern world. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provides a bridge in order to cope with those challenges, says a press release.

In this context, an online National Conference on Engineering & Computing Technologies (NCECT) was organized by Faculty of Engineering & Computer Science, National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The conference is an annual event with the principal aim to focus on resolving socioeconomic issues including fake news detection, software crowdsourcing in IT industry, and IT solutions to health industry.

Two keynote speakers were invited from industry and academia: Usman Shahab (Director Networks & 5G Program Lead Middle East & Africa, Ericsson) and Dr. Naveed Ikram, (Associate Dean, Riphah University). A commendable discussion on the emerging 5G network in Pakistani job market and role of software crowdsourcing in software requirement engineering took place. Both speakers enlightened their experience and future research avenues for the young researchers.