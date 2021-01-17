CDA formulates low-cost traffic management plans

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has formulated low-cost traffic management plans to maintain traffic flow in the city and control accidents. Work on these projects will kick off within a week with the help of Machinery and Pool Organisation (MPO).

According to details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to set up several low-cost traffic management projects to maintain traffic flow in the city during rush hours.

In the first phase, work will be started on Nazimuddin Road, 7th Avenue, and Serena Chowk to maintain the flow of traffic. The MP department will complete the project by using its machinery and equipment. A few days ago, the management of CDA has issued instructions to launch the work on the project using its capabilities. The design department has issued designs for 7th Avenue on Nazimuddin Road, two places with a high flow of traffic. According to the newly designed traffic plan, free lanes will be constructed at the said place, while the lanes will also be widened to maintain the flow of traffic.

All the places selected under the project have the highest traffic congestion which often leads to accidents. Appropriate signboards will also be set up at the said place.