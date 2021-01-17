Take it seriously

This refers to the letter ‘Strict orders’ (Jan16) by Shakir H Shamim. Much awareness has been created among the public through the print and electronic media. There have been many dedicated programmes on TV channels on the deadly Covid-19 virus ever since its outbreak in Pakistan.

It is the responsibility of the public to follow SOPs for the prevention of the virus and to protect their lives. The district administration should also take proper steps to make sure that SOPs are being followed in letter and spirit. From large shopping malls to private gatherings, all places should be inspected on a regular basis and those who are responsible for the violation of SOPs should be fined.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad