Schools shouldn’t reopen till virus positivity under 3pc: Azra

Ag Agencies

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Schools in Sindh should not be reopened until the coronavirus test positivity ratio drops to 3 per cent, the provincial health minister said on Saturday, as she recommended Karachi and Hyderabad’s educational institutions hold off on reopening due to high positivity rates in the cities.

Sindh health minister Azra Pechucho’s comments come a day after Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood said educational institutions would be reopened across the country beginning tomorrow (Monday).

Addressing a press conference here, Pechuho said educational institutes should be reopened only after the positivity rate reaches 3 per cent — which stood at 10 per cent a day earlier in Sindh.

Clarifying that not all educational institutions were reopening, she noted that classes for grades 9-10 would resume from January 18 as their examinations were approaching.

The health minister, talking about virus curbs, said the attendance of students of classes 9th and 10th would be kept at 50 per cent as the infection could spread. “When students sit together in classes it increases the risk of the virus’ spread,” the health minister said. Meanwhile, active coronavirus cases stood at 33,763 after 2,432 more people tested positive while 2,793 people recovered in the 24 hours leading to Saturday. Forty-two corona patients died in the same period, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

At least 2,840 Covid patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 333 of whom were on ventilators. Bahawalpur was leading in ventilators occupancy with 55 per cent, followed by Multan 49 per cent, while Islamabad and Lahore’s were 33 per cent each.

Oxygen beds occupancy was being led by Peshawar with 46 per cent, followed by Karachi 39 per cent, Multan 38 per cent and Rawalpindi 27 per cent.