Rs25b money laundering probe: Non-bailable warrants for Suleman Shahbaz

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz in Rs 25 billion money laundering investigations against the Shahbaz family. The FIA informed the court that an investigation team had summoned Suleman many times to join the investigation but he didn’t appear. The FIA requested the court to issue non-bailabale arrest warrants of Suleman. The magisterial court of Zulfiqar Bari while accepting the FIA plea issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Suleman Shahbaz, directing the FIA to arrest the accused and produce him before the court by January 19.

It is pertinent to mention that Suleman is a proclaimed offender in cases registered against him by the NAB. He is residing in London with other family members including his sister Rabia Imran, brother Ali Imran Yousaf and cousins.

Earlier, the FIA had investigated Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in jail in this case. As per details, the FIA had registered a case against Shahbaz Sharif, his sons and other family members under Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 on November 14.