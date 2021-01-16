Pak students get laurels in international public speaking competition

LAHORE: All Pakistani students have qualified for the global round of WeVoi, scoring above the 60th percentile, said a press release. WeVoi is an international public speaking competition for young people around the world. It gives them the opportunity to speak their mind and make a change through their voice. There were two rounds of the competition: the national and the global round. All Pakistani students in the youngster, teen, and junior WeVoi categories, will now compete on the

global stage.