Pak students get laurels in international public speaking competition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: All Pakistani students have qualified for the global round of WeVoi, scoring above the 60th percentile, said a press release. WeVoi is an international public speaking competition for young people around the world. It gives them the opportunity to speak their mind and make a change through their voice. There were two rounds of the competition: the national and the global round. All Pakistani students in the youngster, teen, and junior WeVoi categories, will now compete on the
global stage.