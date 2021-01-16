Aamer Manzoor restored as state TV's MD

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet has restored Aamer Manzoor as the managing director of the state-run television. he was removed by the corporation's board of directors on January 1st, reported Geo TV.The cabinet has also approved the dismissal of the three directors appointed through a notification issued on November 27 last year.

They included Shahzada Naeem Bokhari, Asghar Nadeem Syed and Waseem Raza. Sources said the summary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was approved and signed by circulation on Friday evening.