Salford sign Leeds’ Gotts on loan

LONDON: Leeds midfielder Robbie Gotts has joined Salford on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old moves to the Sky Bet League Two side after been recalled from his temporary spell with Lincoln and could make his debut during Saturday’s clash with Newport. Gotts, who can also play at right-back, made nine senior appearances during his time with the League One Imps.

“I’m really looking forward to it, as soon as the club was interested really I think that was my main priority to come here,” he told Salford’s website.

Gotts made his senior debut during Leeds’ 1-0 FA Cup loss to Arsenal in January 2020 and has made three appearances for his parent club.

Salford boss Richie Wellens said: “He’s got loads and loads of energy and I think he will complement the other midfielders very well.”