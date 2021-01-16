tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There is no doubt that economic inequality in Pakistan has sharply divided the country into haves and have-nots. There is a huge number of people who enjoy hefty salary packages. On the other hand, there are some people who get a little over Rs16,000 a month. When it comes to taxes, it is the poor who have to face high rates. The authorities need to have a clear understanding of these ground realities so that they can set decent wages across the country.
Faisal Shah
Jamak