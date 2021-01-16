There is no doubt that economic inequality in Pakistan has sharply divided the country into haves and have-nots. There is a huge number of people who enjoy hefty salary packages. On the other hand, there are some people who get a little over Rs16,000 a month. When it comes to taxes, it is the poor who have to face high rates. The authorities need to have a clear understanding of these ground realities so that they can set decent wages across the country.

Faisal Shah

Jamak