Strict orders

The district administration of Islamabad has failed to implement Covid-19 SOPs in the city. Following a surge in the number of infections, the authorities made mask-wearing compulsory outside. However, these instructions are not being followed at all.

The police have also failed to deal with such violations. Many people don’t wear a face mask on public transport. It is the responsibility of the bus driver and the bus conductor to refuse passengers who are not wearing a mask. The present district administration is doing nothing except lip service. The sitting government must take notice of the issue.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad