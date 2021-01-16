close
Sat Jan 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 16, 2021

Nine Afghan security personnel killed

Top Story

 
January 16, 2021

Ag APP

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan: At least nine Afghan security personnel were killed when Taliban militants attacked two police checkpoints overnight in restive northern Kunduz province, officials said Friday. Taliban launched simultaneous raids on the checkpoints in Kunduz, a region bordering Tajikistan.

Latest News

More From Top Story