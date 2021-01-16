Nine Afghan security personnel killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUNDUZ, Afghanistan: At least nine Afghan security personnel were killed when Taliban militants attacked two police checkpoints overnight in restive northern Kunduz province, officials said Friday. Taliban launched simultaneous raids on the checkpoints in Kunduz, a region bordering Tajikistan.