DC directs inclusion of villages in land record computerisation

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Friday directed inclusion of village areas in computerization process of land records. He was chairing a meeting of revenue officers convened to discuss computerization of land record and revenue court cases.

The meeting was briefed by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Asif Iqbal about performance of the department in December 2020.The meeting was briefed that computerization of Tehsil Abbottabad and 242 villages of Lower Tanaol is underway in Service Deli every Centre Abbottabad.

It was told that land record of 51 villages has been completed and their computerized service would start at the end of current month.

Meeting was told that data entry of 156 villages has been completed and public service would start at the end of June after rectification of errors. It was said that steps have been taken to facilitate public relating to their land record complaints.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner directed completion of computerization process and pursue pending revenue cases.

He also directed providing maximum relief to people in their cases related to land and revenue record.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shahab Muhammad, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Dr Mujtaba Bharwana, Additional Commissioner Revenue, Asif Iqbal, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Marvi Malik and concerned tehsildars and revenue officers also attended the meeting.