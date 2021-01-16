Concern over high prices of building material

MARDAN: Locals have expressed their concern over the rising prices of building materials and deplored that to construct even two-room house has become unbearable.

The prices of various building materials have doubled in the last two years. A dealer, Akbar Khan, pointed out that two years back the price of steel was Rs66,000 per 1,000 kg but now it has gone up to Rs122,000 per 1,000 kg. He added that cement price was Rs400 per bag while now it is Rs550 to Rs560. He said that binding materials prices also doubled.

Meanwhile, a stock dealer Bahar Ali said that due to the high prices of sand, brick, crushed stones and clay their business has been severely affected. He said that earlier sand was available for Rs3,000 per tractor trolley while now it is Rs7,000. He said crushed stones were available for Rs4,000 per tractor trolley but is now priced Rs8,500. He added that clay prices went up from Rs700 to Rs2,000 per tractor trolley. He added that earlier bricks were sold at the rate of Rs7,500 per 1,000 but now the rate is Rs12,000 per 1,000.

Changez Khan belonging to Hassan Garhi deplored the rise in prices of various building materials including the wages labourers. He said that he made plans to make a two-room house on Swabi Road in Mardan where he had purchased a 10 marla plot but was unable to construct it due to high prices of various items. He said that he is a daily wager and hardly earned Rs600 per day in case he found work on a daily basis. “Life is hell particularly for the poor and the daily wagers because prices of essential daily use commodities have also risen,” he complained.