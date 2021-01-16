Hotel management team meets President Arif Alvi

LAHORE:A College of Tourism & Hotel Management (COTHM) team, including students and management, met with President Arif Alvi during their visit to President House.

According to a press release, the COTHM team was led by coach Miss Neelma Gul and supervisor Mrs Sadia Fuad during their visit to President House. The students apprised the President about their victory in International Eurhodip Challenge 2020.

It may be recalled here that over 100 teams from 39 countries submitted their entries for this year’s competition, out of which 10 were shortlisted. The COTHM team was comprised of three student members - Syed Mubashar Ali, Syed Hammad Bukhari and Abdul Wahab Awan.