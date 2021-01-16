IPH to train health professionals

LAHORE:Institute of Public Health (IPH) will start training programme for health professionals for imparting training regarding Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) to ensure provision of quality healthcare in public as well as private health facilities and clinics.

For this purpose, short courses would be chalked out under the guidance of Punjab Healthcare Commission. Minimum Service Delivery Standards training course will be made mandatory to the student of degree and diploma classes of IPH and these short courses will be made part of their syllabus.

This was stated by the Dean, IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, while addressing the consultative meeting with PHC, on Friday. Chairman Board of Management IPH, Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool, Director PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Sulehria, faculty members of the institute and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Dr Mushtaq Sulehria was of the view that PHC was ensuring quality healthcare in hospitals, laboratories and clinics. For this purpose, Minimum Service Delivery Standards had been introduced and health professionals were being trained accordingly. He said that an MoU would be signed with IPH in couple of days through which IPH would become certified institution for training of health professionals in Minimum Service Delivery Standards of PHC and doctors, technologists would be referred to the IPH for training.