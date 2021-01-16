22 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 22 more corona patients died while 661 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, Punjab, on Friday, the death toll reached 4,370, while confirmed cases reached 147,953 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 14,710 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,669,951 in the province.