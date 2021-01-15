Rawalpindi : To solve the problems of the public, Police held Khuli Kutchery to address the grievances here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis listened 32 complaints regarding miscellaneous cases registered in different localities and issued orders to the police officers concerned on the requests of the citizens. The CPO while addressing on the occasion said that all available resources would be utilized for the solution of the problems of the citizens and the investigation of the cases.