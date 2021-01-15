close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2021

Turkish actors visit

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2021

Islamabad : Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accompanied by a high-level delegation was warmly welcomed on arrival at Marriott Hotel.

Turkish ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul accompanied the foreign minister. Ertugrul TV season stars Nurettin Sönmez (Bamsi) and Ayberk Pekcan (Artuk Bey) were also part of the delegation. General Manager of the hotel Maurizio Romani received the foreign minister and informed him about the Marriott Hotel and promised him a good stay on the premises.

Latest News

More From Islamabad