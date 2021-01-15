Mustafa Tanveer to act as SSP

Islamabad: Chief Commissioner Islamabad has ordered the appointment of Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer (PSP/BS-18 Officer) as SSP (Operations) in his own pay and scale.

According to the notification, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, presently working as SSP/CTD is ordered to look after the work of SSP (Operations) Islamabad (in his own pay & Scale), till further order from the Establishment Division in this regard.