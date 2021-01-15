Mustafa Tanveer to act as SSP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Chief Commissioner Islamabad has ordered the appointment of Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer (PSP/BS-18 Officer) as SSP (Operations) in his own pay and scale.
According to the notification, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, presently working as SSP/CTD is ordered to look after the work of SSP (Operations) Islamabad (in his own pay & Scale), till further order from the Establishment Division in this regard.