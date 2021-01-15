Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games postponed

KARACHI: The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the international sports calendar as Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Thursday announced that the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games which were scheduled to be held in Bangkok and Chonburi Province in Thailand from May 21-30 have been postponed.

The OCA said that the postponement has been caused by the travel restrictions and the health protocols that have become necessary because of COVID-19.

“The new dates of the OCA’s 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games will be from March 10-20, 2022,” the OCA said.