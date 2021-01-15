SMEDA to set up digital platforms

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to implement the government-recommended e-commerce regulatory framework to incentivise the establishment of digital platforms for facilitating SMEs in accessing online markets, both at local and international levels.

Addressing a joint meeting of SMEDA and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) officials, SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza briefed the TDAP team about SMEDA’s current initiatives and regular activities for the facilitation of SMEs and assured to share a proposal for the development of e-Commerce sector in Pakistan.

The TDAP and SMEDA should together work to fill the marketing gap created due to the coronavirus pandemic for Pakistani exports, and suggested arranging online platforms for SMEs dealing in exports.

In this regard, SMEDA is busy developing the government-recommended e-commerce regulatory framework to incentivise the establishment of “Online market places for SMEs”, he said.

TDAP Secretary Ahsan Mangi said the authority was actively working for improving the local market access of small businesses and cottage industries in remote areas, for which regular trade fairs and exhibitions in all the major cities of Pakistan would be arranged.