All that glitters

One often thinks how easily our leaders trick the public by promising them that they will change the destiny of the poor and transform the country into a developed one like European countries. Our leaders have no clue whether citizens of those countries are satisfied. Our leaders forget that appearances can be deceptive. We should be looking for ways to make our country self-reliant.

Programmes like the health card or the Ehsaas programme may be a short-term fix, but not a solution to alleviate poverty. For that, we need a long-term strategy geared towards encouraging business and creating jobs. If our leaders are honest and true to themselves, the people will listen to and follow them to make the country even stronger. History tells us that our people have always gone out of the way to sacrifice and donate for the country in the time of need.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad