Pakistan is the seventh most vulnerable country to climate change. The government must take necessary and timely steps to avert the devastating and irreversible effects of extreme weather patterns.
The first step should be to plant more trees. Through this way, the government will also be able to improve the air quality as well. Climate change is a real threat and it is our responsibility to take collective measures to reduce its effects.
Fozia Batool
Islamabad