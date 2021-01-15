close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 15, 2021

More trees

Newspost

 
January 15, 2021

Pakistan is the seventh most vulnerable country to climate change. The government must take necessary and timely steps to avert the devastating and irreversible effects of extreme weather patterns.

The first step should be to plant more trees. Through this way, the government will also be able to improve the air quality as well. Climate change is a real threat and it is our responsibility to take collective measures to reduce its effects.

Fozia Batool

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost