Working together

Key factors involved in healing an economy are industrialisation, better infrastructure and export-oriented policies. It is quite unfortunate that because of a lack of coordination among political parties Pakistan has witnessed a disaster in every field in the year 2020.

While learning lessons from the events of the last year, the sitting government and the opposition should try to improve their relations and work effectively for the uplift of the country. It can only be achieved if the incumbent government and the opposition play their constitutional roles instead of spending their energies on insignificant issues.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad