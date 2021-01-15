German group shows interest in recycling of garbage

LAHORE:German investment group Innovative Techno Plus has shown its deep interest in investment in Punjab particularly in recycling of garbage.

Chairman Innovative Techno Plus Carsten Wenske extended this offer during his meeting with Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari here on Thursday. “Innovative Techno Plus holds specialty in recycling of garbage and we are ready to launch projects in major cities including Lahore and tremendous job opportunities could be available by launching such projects”, said Mr. Wenske. The minister welcomed the offer and said that Pakistan was in dire need of modern technology. “Punjab government will cooperate with Innovative Techno Plus. With sharp decline in terrorism a large number of foreign investors were coming to Pakistan”, said the minister.

He said that policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were proved helpful in economic growth. “We badly need such projects which could provide more job opportunities”, he said. Bukhari expressed his satisfaction over offer by the German group and said that it would not only train locals but would also transfer technology to Pakistan. “Training the locals could be proved trendsetter as several other foreign companies do not like to transfer technologies”, he said. The minister said that along with Innovative Techno Plus other German groups are also interested in investment in Pakistan. He also offered the German group to consider in investment in Lahore River Ravi Project.