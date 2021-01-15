close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2021

Visually impaired persons protest

Lahore

LAHORE:The visually impaired persons staged a protest demonstration at Kalma Chowk, here on Thursday. They restricted Metro Bus from MAO College to Shahdara and demanded jobs according to their qualifications.

The visually-impaired went on strike again as they could not find jobs. Belonging to Bahawalpur, the visually-impaired expressed their concern that promises were made with them to give jobs which could not be fulfilled. They said that decent jobs be given to them keeping in view their qualifications.

