January 14, 2021

NAB denies filing reference against Mandviwalla

Top Story

 
January 14, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has denied filing a reference against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla. The sources in NAB said the news about the reference are not correct, Jang reported. Earlier, media reports said the NAB has filed a reference against Saleem Mandviwalla in the fake accounts case.

