COAS meets Mach massacre victim families in Quetta

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Quetta on Wednesday and met members of the Hazara community.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa was given detailed security brief at headquarters of Southern Command and he also met families of victims of Mach incident and interacted with a large gathering of Hazara community.

At Southern Command, the COAS was apprised about prevailing security challenges in the province and measures taken, including border management along the Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran border.

General Bajwa also spent time with the bereaved families of Mach incident and shared their grief, assuring them that perpetrators of this heinous incident shall be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs will not go waste.

Later, the COAS addressed the garrison officers. General Bajwa appreciated their preparedness and efforts for ensuring peace and stability in the province despite difficulties of terrain and distances involved.

The COAS said Balochistan is in sharp focus of our enemies due to its strategic potential. He said that Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province is progress of the country, COAS reiterated. He said the disruptive efforts by hostile forces won’t be allowed to succeed. He said security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued/ensured to the hilt.

Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, the COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.