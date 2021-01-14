Gujranwala hospital be made operational: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered to make functional one block of under-construction 500-bed new hospital at Gujranwala by June 2021. She issued this order while addressing a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare Medical Education Department here Wednesday.

The health minister reviewed the progress on the under-construction hospital. Special Secretary Iqbal Hussain and Chief Engineer Building apprised the minister of the latest developments and the pace of work.

The health minister said the hospital would be a gift to the people of Gujranwala Division by the government. Resources for Gujranwala Teaching Hospital project have been provided on priority basis. This is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of providing healthcare facilities to people at their doorstep. Initially, the OPD and Medicine sections shall be developed in the block to be made functional by June 2021.