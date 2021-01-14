PIMS withdraws all services; VIP patients be turned down too

Islamabad : No VIP patients will be treated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with effect from today (Thursday). All services, except those involving extreme emergency and Covid-19 case management, will also stand withdrawn. No further negotiations will be held with the government. The withdrawal of the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance is now the only way forward.

The above decisions were taken Wednesday at the executive council meeting of the Federal Grand Health Alliances (FGHA), which finds itself constrained to take drastic measures in the wake of the government’s inability to offer a practical and mutually agreeable formula for revision of a legislation that robs PIMS employees of their civil servant status and rights, monetizes medical treatment while virtually privatizing the hospital.

“The government has merely wasted our time. In fact, it is actively working towards implementation of MTI. There is no room for any further negotiations now. The withdarwal of the MTI Ordinance is the only option,” GHA’s Chairman Dr. Asfandyar stated while addressing protestors.

Dr. Asfandyar said, all services including sanitation will be withdrawn from Thursday onwards. The FGHA also announced a sit-in outside the National Press Club or D-Chowk on Monday, January 18. “We will celebrate the retirement of the Executive Director of PIMS Dr. Ansar Maxood; the occasion will be cheered as Salvation Day. The traitor will not be allowed to enter or even pass by PIMS in future,” Dr. Asfandyar maintained.

Meanwhile, the Christian Welfare Assoication also announced support for GHA. Donning PPE, the President of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) Dr. Tahir Abbas, along with his staff, recited a poem against MTI and the Board of Governors. Memebrs of the new Cabinet of YDA Islamabad Including Dr. Hyder Abbasi, Dr. Faiz Achakzai, Dr. Sher Ali, Dr. Tariq Khan, Riaz Gujjar, Saeed Marwat, Sister Shehnaz, Sister Naila Jesi, Arshad Khan, Naseeb Abbasi, Tanveer Noshahi, and Tariq Mattu also adressed the protestors.