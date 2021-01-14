Karachi tops in positivity ratio as Covid claims 55 more lives

ISLAMABAD: The national Covid positivity ratio on Wednesday was recorded at 5.38 per cent, with Karachi having highest 14.56 per cent, as 2,123 more people tested positive for coronavirus and 55 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus in the country during the last 24 hours.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of Covid patients.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi at 14.56 per cent followed by Peshawar 9.92 per cent and Mirpur 8.33 per cent.

The positivity ratio in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 5.43 per cent; Balochistan 7.39 per cent; Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 2.14 per cent; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 6.25 per cent; Punjab 3.63 per cent; and Sindh 8.47 per cent.

In Punjab, Lahore had maximum positivity ratio of 5.96 per cent, Rawalpindi 1.9 per cent, Faisalabad 3.62 per cent, Multan 2.73 per cent, Bahawalpur 3.59 per cent and Gujranwala 2.65 per cent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 14.56 per cent and Hyderabad 7.76 per cent. In KP, Peshawar had 9.92 per cent, Swat 3.52 per cent and Abbottabad 1.82 per cent. In Balochistan, Quetta had 8.04 per cent. In AJK, Mirpur had 8.33 per cent and Muzaffarabad 1.35 per cent positivity ratio.

The update also showed Mortality Analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 10,772 deaths were recorded with prevailing Case Fatality Rate of 2.12 per cent against the global death rate of 2.14 per cent. As per the gender analysis of the deceased, around 69 per cent were males with 77.6 per cent over the age of 50 years.

Around 74 per cent of the perished Covid-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting coronavirus).Out of the total casualties, 91 per cent of the patients were hospitalised, of whom 57 per cent were on ventilators. Out of 55 deaths during last 24 hours, 36 patients died on ventilators.

No Covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in AJK and Balochistan, while 322 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. Some 39,450 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday — 12,566 in Sindh; 14,005 in Punjab; 5,917 in KP; 5,710 in ICT; 514 in Balochistan; 370 in Gilgit-Baltistan; and 368 in AJK.

Around 464,950 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 508,824 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far.