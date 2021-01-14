Main road opening sought in Bajaur

KHAR: Local leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl on Wednesday asked the authorities to open the main road between the Khar city and the District Headquarters Hospital for emergency ambulances to reach the injured and the serious patients to the hospital on time.

In a statement, JUI tehsil Khar chief Maulana Ziaullah Jan said that the security forces had blocked the main road from Khar to DHQ Hospital owing to the militancy and terrorism in the yester years but now peace had been restored and normalcy prevailed in the Bajaur tribal district.

He said that the Bypass road always remained blocked due to heavy rush of people and traffic jam and the serious patients and injured persons could not be taken on time to the hospital.

The JUI leader said that most of the patients and injured had lost precious lives as the ambulances carrying them got stuck up in gridlocks in the congested Khar bazaar for hours and heavy traffic on the Bypass road.

He said that the military authorities should at least open the main road to the emergency ambulances taking patients and injured to the DHQ Hospital and hospitals in Peshawar.

Maulana Ziaullah Jan said that the good gesture on the part of the high-ups to open the main road would help facilitate the people, who were in the lurch due to emergencies.