Hassan stars in United Academy victory

KARACHI: Hassan Jaffri produced an impressive all-round performance to help United Academy outclass Hyderabad’s Palm Academy by six wickets in the opening match in Shabaz Sports Under-19 Inter-Academy League Cricket Tournament.

Hassan Jafri first took three important wickets for 21 runs and later struck unbeaten 41-ball 47 runs.

Palm Academy batted first and scored 172 runs in 36.2 overs. Farhan top scored for the side with 41 runs. Mohammad Siddique grabbed four wickets for 21 runs while Hassan picked three for 21 runs.

United Academy reached the target in 33.1overs with six wickets in hand. Majid Hussain (72 runs) and Hassan Jaffri (47 not out) batted well.