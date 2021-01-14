Silkbank partners with Visa

KARACHI: Silkbank has partnered with Visa to utilise their “Visa Consumer Authentication Service” (VCAS), which provides the bank risk-based authentication to reduce fraud and false declines through an improved online authentication service, a statement said on Wednesday.

Silkbank Limited is one of the leading and fastest-growing credit card issuers in the country.

The bank’s Visa credit cards offer cardholders premier benefits, multiple layers of security, reliability, and global acceptance. With the growing focus towards digitalisation in the ‘post-Covid’ economy, the banks must provide ease and facilitation to their customers to perform online transactions, it said.

Commenting on Silkbank’s digital drive, Naveed Mushtaq, business head of Credit Cards, said: “Our objective is to be ready for the new era of banking where customers will rely more on digital solutions.”

“With the market fast moving towards online shopping amid Covid, it becomes all the more important to provide enhanced customer experience and security.”

He also said, “This initiative is a reflection of our resolve in providing our customers unmatched convenience and will enable Silkbank to offer smarter authentication decisions and deliver the secure and seamless payment experiences consumers seek. This is an important step forward in both Visa and Silkbank’s efforts to drive digital commerce in Pakistan.”