Another 14 die of coronavirus in Sindh as 1,769 new cases emerge

Covid-19 claimed 14 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 3,744. In the meantime, 897 patients remained under treatment at various health facilities, of whom the condition of 817 was said to be critical and 84 of them were on life support.

In addition to the 14 new deaths, a total of 1,769 more cases of the coronavirus infection emerged in Sindh as a result of 14,519 tests at different labs in the province, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday in his daily statement on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the province.

The CM maintained that the diagnosis of 1,769 cases from 14,519 samples constituted a 12.2 per cent detection rate. He added that so far 2,525,834 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, which detected 230,718 cases, of which 91 per cent or 210,127 patients had recovered.

Shah explained that currently 16,847 patients were battling Covid-19, of whom 15,938 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centres and 897 at different hospitals. Of the 1,769 new patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, 1,458 are from Karachi, including 546 from District East, 496 from District South, 173 from District Korangi, 143 from District Central, 51 from District Malir and 49 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Jamshoro has 48 new cases, Hyderabad 46, Dadu 37, Mirpurkhas 19, Sanghar and Sujawal nine each, Jacobabad eight, Larkana seven, Ghotki, Naushehro Feroz, Tando Muhammad Khan and Thatta six each, Shikarpur five, Umerkot three, Kamber-Shahdadkor, Kashmore, Matiari and Sukkur two each, and Badin and Khairpur have one new case each.