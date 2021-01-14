Sardar Attique visits NGO

LAHORE:Former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed visited Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) Lahore on Wednesday. Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant, Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign and Director Drug Advisory Training Hub briefed about the latest situation of drugs in the city. He also told about the campaign against drugs in educational institutions, homeless drug addicts who are using roads, parks and gardens, distribution of food and treatment facilities etc.