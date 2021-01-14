Governor Sarwar announces ‘Governor Awards’ for investors

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar announced ‘Governor Awards’ for the encouragement of the investors and said that those who invest for the development of the country and provision of employment are the heroes of the nation, he said this while talking to media after inaugurating a travelling company at Thokar Niaz Baig on Wednesday.

He said opposition parties want to disrupt the development of the country by creating instability but we will not allow them to succeed under any circumstances.

Governor Punjab said that the PTI government, through its successful economic policies, has overcome the current account deficit of 22 billion dollars. He said that it was our responsibility to encourage the investors. In this regard, ‘Governor Awards’ for investors would be held at the Governor House very soon.

Ch Sarwar said that the whole world has been economically devastated due to corona but by the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan is moving ahead in the economic field under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Today, investors from Pakistan and abroad are investing in the country which is not only providing employment to the people but also making Pakistan economically stronger with each passing day, he added.

Earlier, Punjab Governor also addressed a condolence reference in memory of late journalist Rauf Tahir at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan, Lahore. Provincial Minister for Transport Punjab, Jahanzaib Khan Khichi, senior journalists Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani and others were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Sarwar paid tributes to Rauf Tahir for his services in the field of journalism. He said that late Rauf Tahir highlighted the problems faced by common people of the society. He said that anyone who selflessly works for the betterment of society always lives in history. On this occasion, Punjab Governor also announced to name a road after late Rauf Tahir in his residential area.