Man killed in pile-up

LAHORE:A man was killed and six sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and four cars due to thick smog on Multan Road Manga Bypass here on Wednesday.

On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the health centre, Manga. The victim was identified as Ibrahim, 42, son of Ghulam Ahmed. The injured were identified as Saeed, 47, Shakeel, 43, Talib Hussain, 40, Sajjad, 38, Abdul Razaq, 53, and Amjad, 45.