Man kills self after stabbing two daughters in Sanda

LAHORE:A man killed his two daughters and later committed suicide in Rajgarh Sanda over poverty here on Wednesday.

The victims identified as 34-year-old Sadia and 30-year-old Aqsa. They were stabbed to death by their father. The victims were disabled. Accused Zia also stabbed himself to death after murdering his daughters. The bodies were shifted to morgue for autopsy.

Two girls shot dead: Two girls were shot dead by an unidentified youth in their house in Factory Area on Wednesday.The victims were identified as Kainat, 25, and Aiman, daughters of Saleem of Gulistan Colony, Ghazi Road Walton, Factory Area.

As per complainant Shafaqat Ali, he was present at home along with his brother Osama, two sisters Kainat, 25 and Aiman, 22 and mother when an unidentified youth carrying a pistol forcibly entered the house, went to the upper portion of the house and sprayed a volley of bullets with his 9MM pistol at his sisters.

As a result, bullets pierced into Kainat’s head and other parts of the body, while Aiman got wounds on her arm and leg. Later, she also died. The house inmates managed to overpower the accused, who was later identified as Abdullah Karimi, son of Aslam Masih and handed him over to the police. The accused had nursed a grudge after Shafqat forbade him from harassing his sister on the phone but he did not stop.

73 arrested: Police arrested 73 suspects from the limits of 29 police stations during an operation against hardened criminals and added them to the list of professional criminals. Action will be taken against the arrested criminals.

recovered: Sharqpur police recovered a missing boy and reunited him with his family. An eight-year-old, Samar Abbas of Sharqpur area of Tridewali village, went missing two days ago. Punjab IGP congratulated Sheikhupura DPO and his team which recovered the boy from Fatowala area.