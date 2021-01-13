2nd round of talks among Pak, Turkish, Azerbaijan FMs today

ISLAMABAD: The second round of Trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers (FMs) of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will be held here on Wednesday (today).

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is expected to arrive here today, while the Turkish foreign minister, heading a delegation, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday. “The three sides will exchange views on global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, address challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, environment and climate change and to achieve economic development targets,” said a Foreign Office announcement about the meeting. The 1st round of trilateral meeting was held in Baku in November 2017.

Exploring possibilities for deepening trilateral cooperation in peace and security will also be on the table for the meeting.

The three FMs would also explore trilateral cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close relations, based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding.

This will be the first bilateral visit for Azerbaijan’s foreign minister. During his visit, he will also call on the president and the prime minister and meet other officials. “The two foreign ministers will hold delegation-level talks and review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

“At the start of the new year, the visit will provide an opportunity to explore ways and means to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,” said the spokesman for the Foreign Office.

Apart from reaffirming the excellent political relations, the two FMs will discuss possibilities for enhanced collaboration in the fields of oil and gas, agriculture, railways and education.

Azerbaijan is a key country of the South Caucasus region and Pakistan’s long-standing friend and partner. The two countries are bound by an exemplary relationship, anchored on common historic, religious and cultural links.

“Azerbaijan, in its capacity as the member of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, has been steadfastly supporting the just and legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people,” said the spokesman.