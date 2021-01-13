Role lauded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has lauded the role of Youth Development Foundation (YDF) in preparation and compilation of the provincial interfaith coexistence policy. According to a press release, the minister termed the act of the YDF as a milestone to maintain sustainable religious peace and harmony in the province. He said the YDF for the first time had documented the recommendations.