Christian holy place to be renovated

LAHORE: The Punjab Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee, headed by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, has decided to chalk out a master plan for the renovation of the most sacred place of the Christian community – Ziarat-e-Muqadas Maryam.

Sarwar also announced installation of a filtration plant at the Maryamabad Church and ordered expediting the construction of a road from the Sheikhupura Road to Maryamabad at a cost of Rs 66 million. The committee is working for the renovation of holy places of all religions across the province to promote religious tourism. In a meeting, Sarwar said he himself visited the Ziarat-e-Muqadas Maryam (Maryamabad) and other places including the church.