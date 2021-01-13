KP Assembly: Opposition reiterates demand for Jirga formation to get KP’s rights

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday reiterated the demand for constituting a parliamentary jirga for achieving the constitutional rights of the province and rejected the state policy of distribution of resources.
Debating the issue of electricity and gas loadshedding in the province, the opposition members said people of the KP were not stealing power and gas but the Centre had usurped the province constitutional rights.