President asks NAVTTC to make training modules for disabled persons

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for providing marketable skills to persons with disabilities and asked National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to design special training modules for them.

Chairing a meeting on vocational training for differently-abled persons here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president stressed provision of skilled-based training to such people to help them contribute towards the development of society.

President Alvi emphasized on financial inclusion of persons with disabilities as well as bringing them into mainstream of education system. He said financial and educational inclusion of disabled people, who constituted almost 15 percent of the country’s population, was a major challenge.

He said it was the shared responsibility of society to play its role for the welfare of disabled by providing them skills and jobs to make them productive and useful citizens of the country.

Dr Alvi stressed the need for collaborative efforts by the federal and provincial governments besides civil society to work for the skills development of disabled. Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan gave a presentation on the initiatives taken by NAVTCC, to create an enabling environment for disabled people.