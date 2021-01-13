3 killed in Nowshera road mishaps

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: Three persons were killed in two separate accidents in the district on Tuesday.
Rehaj Akbar, a resident of Azakhel Payan, told the police that his 17-year-old son Shayan was hit by a speeding dumper truck (1831-C) when he was crossing the road in the area.
As a result, he said his son was killed on the spot.
In Another accident, a speeding tractor-trolley struck a motorcycle near Kheshgi Chongi on Nowshera-Mardan road.
Two bike-riders identified as Iqbal and Hazrat Hussain were killed on the spot.
The two were labourers and were going to a brick kiln for work in the Cherat area when met with an accident.
The police have registered a case on the report of Sarbuland Khan, brother-in-law of Iqbal Khan.