Hasheesh, Mahatir reach Juniors 18 & under singles final

KARACHI: Sindh Club’s Hasheesh Kumar and Mahatir Mohammad reached the final of Juniors 18 & under singles at 9th Essa Lab National Tennis Championships at Modern Club here on Tuesday.

In the semi-finals, Hasheesh overpowered Ashar Mir 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and Mahatir defeated Saim Danish 6-0, 6-4.

In the semi-final of boys 14 & under singles, Amir Mazar from Lahore thrashed Kashan Tariq 4-1, 4-2.

In the semi-final of 10 & under singles, Shezer Ali smashed Rashid Bachani from Hyderabad 4-1, 4-1.

In the semi-final of 14 & under doubles, Asad Zaman and Kashan Tariq thrashed Usman and Ayaz Malik 4-0, 4-0.