Six food points sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed six food points over non-compliance of authority’s rules and regulation in different areas of the City.

According to the details, DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Niswana said that the food points namely Azad Sweets & Bakers in Kacha Jail Road, Shoaib Bakers in Wagah Town, Ideal Sweets & Dahi Bhallay, Qasr-e-Shireen warehouse in Anarkali, Shwarma Point in Bahria Town and Butt Hotel were sealed over poor safety measures and cleanliness.