close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2021

Six food points sealed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed six food points over non-compliance of authority’s rules and regulation in different areas of the City.

According to the details, DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Niswana said that the food points namely Azad Sweets & Bakers in Kacha Jail Road, Shoaib Bakers in Wagah Town, Ideal Sweets & Dahi Bhallay, Qasr-e-Shireen warehouse in Anarkali, Shwarma Point in Bahria Town and Butt Hotel were sealed over poor safety measures and cleanliness.

Latest News

More From Lahore